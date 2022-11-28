Sam Seymour enjoys sharing his Norwegian Fjord horses — one of the reasons he brought the pair from his home in Murdo to Friday’s annual Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas.
Seymour was one of five people to give free horse-drawn wagon rides during the holiday event. The evening also included soup and chili cook offs and a visit from Santa.
The warm weather and free wagon rides attracted about 150 people to the tree lighting, Sunny Hannum, office manager for Fort Pierre Development Corp., said. The nonprofit sponsored the event.
“It was the best attendance since (I got involved) in 2015,” Hannum said.
They include horse-drawn wagon rides to go with its western theme.
“We’re about ranching and rodeo and ranching heritage and cultures,” Hannum said. “I think the children look forward to it. It helps bring in the crowd.”
As for Seymour, he estimated his Fjords are 9 years old. He purchased the pair from a neighbor.
Fjords are a relatively small but very strong horse breed from the mountainous regions of western Norway. All Fjords are dun in color and one of the world’s oldest breeds. They were used for hundreds of years as a farm horse in Norway, and in modern times is popular for its generally good temperament.
Friday was the second time Seymour brought his horses to Fort Pierre.
“What a beautiful evening,” he said as passengers unloaded and more got on to the next trip.
“We were here two years ago and the wind was blowing so bad,” Seymour said. “You could hardly stand up.”
Joe Thorne from north of Fort Pierre gave wagon rides with his black Percherons, a breed of draft horse that originated in western France. The 10- to 12-year-old horses weigh about 1,900 pounds each.
The Percheron is a tough horse, Thorne said. He enjoys sharing his horses and does parades and funerals.
Luke Dowling, who also had Percherons at the event, likes the breed.
“They’re just a nice, good type of horse,” Dowling said. “They don’t get tired like a smaller horse and are really good at pulling.”
Weighing nearly a ton, they eat quite a bit.
“They’ve got a round bale in front of them most of the time,” he said.
Dowling noted the Percherons are “super gentle.”
“My girls were combing out their tails earlier today and they can walk all the way around them,” he said. “They can even ride them.”
Beth Briggs came from Midland with 6-year-old Percheron-mix, Roseanna.
“They’re not overly impressed with the music, but they’re getting used to it,” Briggs joked.
Maier Meats won chili cook off and Reggie Nelsen for a fourth time won the soup cook off with his Knefla. The former owner of Sioux Nation in Pierre, Nelsen learned to make the soup 40 years ago. Ingredients include potatoes, onion, cream of celery and chicken soups, cream, bacon and butter.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
