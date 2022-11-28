Sam Seymour enjoys sharing his Norwegian Fjord horses — one of the reasons he brought the pair from his home in Murdo to Friday’s annual Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas.

Seymour was one of five people to give free horse-drawn wagon rides during the holiday event. The evening also included soup and chili cook offs and a visit from Santa.

