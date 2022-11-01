Stanley County Sixth District Circuit Judge Margo Northrup on Tuesday sent a Fort Pierre mother of three to seven years in a state prison for a felony drug conviction.
Samantha Rochelle Ashley, 42, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 8. It was her fifth felony conviction.
Ashley apologized to the court, but the judge expressed dissatisfaction with her criminal history, dating back to January 1999.
"By the time this event occurred, you were on supervised probation from Lyman (County) for drug possession and for whatever reason, you either were unable or unwilling to address treatment concerns. It looks like you can't be successful on probation."
"You continue to use alcohol and drugs," Northrup continued. "You found a way to continue your addiction. The penitentiary is the next logical step."
Ashley's attorney Jason Glodt said his client took responsibility for her arrest.
"She realizes she has a substance abuse addiction and really wants to focus on sobriety," Glodt said. "She's willing to do what it takes, whatever intensive treatment program that helps keep her on the right path. She's such a different person when she's sober."
Before sentencing, state's Attorney Tom Maher asked the judge to consider Ashley's more than 20-year criminal history.
"She's had the chance to participate in rehabilitation, in a drug court program and in-patient treatment," Maher said.
Northrup sentenced Ashley to 10 years in prison and suspended three of those years.
A suspended sentence is when a judge sentences a defendant to jail, but then delays imposing the sentence to let the defendant serve time on parole. If the defendant refrains from further violations, the judge typically dismisses the case without placing the defendant in custody. But if the defendant violates their parole, the judge can impose the original sentence that was suspended, which may include jail or prison time.
Ashley was credited for 85 days served in the Hughes County Jail since her arrest.
