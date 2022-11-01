Samantha Ashley

Samantha Ashley

 Hughes County Jail

Stanley County Sixth District Circuit Judge Margo Northrup on Tuesday sent a Fort Pierre mother of three to seven years in a state prison for a felony drug conviction.

Samantha Rochelle Ashley, 42, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 8. It was her fifth felony conviction.

