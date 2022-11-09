A federal judge said Bailey Ricketts didn’t act on impulse when she embezzled $36,000 from her employer, but came with a well thought-out plan.
“Somebody who actually is working at a bank and takes the time to transfer funds is thinking criminally,” U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange said on Monday prior to sentencing Ricketts to one month in federal prison followed by three months of house arrest.
Ricketts apologized to Prairie Dakota Bank in Fort Pierre, where she worked as a loan officer and embezzled the money between August 2019 and January 2021 to cover medical bills. She showed up in court with a $36,350 check for restitution — money she made from selling cattle and from family.
“I wouldn’t wish this feeling upon anybody and it won’t ever happen again,” the teary-eyed, 27-year-old told the court. “And I’m sincerely sorry.”
In November 2021, a grand jury indicted Ricketts, who faced up to 30 years in prison.
The judge said Ricketts took money from a line of credit given to two ranchers. She deposited the money into an account she shares with her parents. When she tried to repay the bank $32,000 in January 2021, she made a mistake making the transfer and the bank became suspicious. The bank fired her a month later.
Ricketts’ attorney, Robert Konrad, asked the judge for a minimum sentence of one month in custody and house arrest.
“She does have a family to take care of,” Konrad said. “You know, there’s always two sides to why things happen. I’m sure the bank, rightly so, feels victimized by this and the ranching families that were involved in this by no fault of their own.”
Konrad noted that Ricketts had no previous history of embezzling.
“In fact, one of her previous employers that was interviewed by probation said that she was a good employee and you would hire her back,” he said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron Cook said although this is not the crime of the century, it is notable because it occurred over a long period of time.
“So it wasn’t just a one off thing,” Cook told the judge. “It was a habit of Miss Ricketts, using the trust position of the customers of the bank and ultimately harming the bank’s reputation.”
The judge noted that people tend to be better than the worst thing they do in life.
“And that certainly is true for Miss Ricketts,” Lange said. “She was raised on a cattle ranch east of Pierre. She had a good upbringing.”
He noted that her parents divorced when Ricketts was 18. She did well in high school and attended Mitchell Technical Institute.
“She does have a background of working in the banking industry even before Dakota Prairie Bank,” Lange said. “So, I think this is truly something that started with her employment at Dakota Prairie Bank.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
