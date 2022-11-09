A federal judge said Bailey Ricketts didn’t act on impulse when she embezzled $36,000 from her employer, but came with a well thought-out plan.

“Somebody who actually is working at a bank and takes the time to transfer funds is thinking criminally,” U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange said on Monday prior to sentencing Ricketts to one month in federal prison followed by three months of house arrest.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments