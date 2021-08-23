A collaboration between Fort Pierre Tourism, the city, local businesses and artist Jill Kokesh has the city’s first large-scale mural underway. And the 90-by-20-foot project could lead to more art decorating the streets of Fort Pierre in the future.
Kokesh said taking the project from idea to reality is complex, but she is excited to paint the community’s first mural.
The mural is something Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson hopes will promote the downtown area and catch people’s attention as they drive through the city.
“We’ve waited a long time to do these two alleys because they’re really important to the downtown area,” Hanson said about improvement projects in the area. “And along with that, it’s exciting to me that the business owners have gotten involved and want to make improvements too.”
Walking down Deadwood Street on Thursday, Hanson pointed to faded historical painted signs on buildings surrounding The Chuckwagon and Chateau Lounge, like the large Pepsi sign, as potential projects in the future. Hanson sees the improvements as means to highlight the business district’s potential and attractiveness.
The mural is going on the Hop Scotch’s wall facing Second Avenue. The Hop Scotch is not only providing space for the mural but is also moving its sign and fixing up the building’s facade in the process.
The mural also provides the city with a chance to promote its brand while paying tribute to its roots.
“We wanted it to be consistent with the Fort Pierre look that we use with our marketing and our logo and all those sorts of things,” Hanson said about the mural.
Tara Berg was the designer and art director who redesigned the Fort Pierre Tourism and City of Fort Pierre’s logo and brand identity. She also collaborated with Kokesh on coming up with a mural that works within that brand identity.
“So when Jill Kokesh was looking at painting the mural, I know that she wanted to stay true to the brand that’s been developed,” Berg said. “So she asked me for those fonts and colors and assistance in kind of like the larger layout so that she could move forward on painting and focus on the pieces she was going to be doing.”
As for Fort Pierre’s roots, the mural’s plans will depict scenes such as the Fort Pierre Chouteau, Great Plains Indians, Missouri River paddle boats and ranching cowboys.
“I’ll be working on the overall designs,” Kokesh said. “Right now, they are just kind of pictures that I’m going to be drawing inspiration from, so I will be putting my own kind of style into the scenes — the historical scenes.”
And Berg said the new mural in downtown Fort Pierre is a chance to showcase the city, and she is looking forward to the presence it’ll bring to the community.
“It should be wonderful,” she said. “Especially in the vantage point that it has as people are coming through. I’m excited. I know that our hopes and dreams were to have it before school started.”
Kokesh said she hopes to finish the mural in mid-October as she’ll be balancing the painting with her work as a full-time teacher at T.F. Riggs High School. And the project gives her students something to be excited about in seeing art applied to a local project.
“I’ve talked all about it, and they are excited,” she said. “I am having some of my students help me prime it.”
The large-scale outdoor project also needs to consider weather conditions. Kokesh said the paint doesn’t set right when it’s too hot or too cold out.
“The month of September into October are actually really good months to paint a mural,” she said.
Kokesh is no stranger to painting murals or art in general. The former photojournalist started teaching art in 1999 in the Lower Brule Indian Reservation and soon after relocated to Denver, Colorado, where she continued teaching and learning. One thing Kokesh found inspiration from was street art.
While Kokesh said she considers herself a mural painter and not a street artist, she found street art was something she always wanted to pursue.
In 2013, Kokesh moved back to her hometown of Fort Pierre and said it and Pierre had a lot of potential for art. She added that’s one of the reasons she decided to start pursuing murals.
And the significance of being tapped for Fort Pierre’s addition to the corner of Deadwood Street and Second Avenue isn’t lost on Kokesh.
“It is a great honor to paint the first one,” she said.
