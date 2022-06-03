First Thursdays officially kicked off in Fort Pierre this week, with lots of activities to do, live music, food and furry guests looking for a forever home.
There was no shortage of smiles among Fort Pierre and Pierre residents at Fischers Lilly Park, but having a great time wasn’t the only reason to head out to First Thursdays. Attendees also had a chance to help out PAWS Animal Rescue, the Pierre-based animal shelter dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and helping dogs and cats find good homes.
During First Thursday, PAWS hosted a fundraising event with Indian tacos and “woof” beer floats, the fundraiser relied on free-will donations and PAWS President Jen Uecker found that people seem to be more likely to donate this way.
“People are very generous when it comes to free will, I think people tend to give more than they would if there were a set price,” Uecker said.
Uecker said that the donations from First Thursdays will help fund their usual expenses and with donations like these they can make sure all the animals are cared for properly.
“This fundraiser will go to our general expenses, which is cat food, dog food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, toys, insurance, vaccines, just basically any day to day expenses,” Uecker said.
Uecker also said Thursday marked the shelter’s third or fourth time fundraising through the First Thursday event and that for the most part people are always willing to be supportive no matter what they serve.
“We always try and have a great variety of food that is going to entice people to come, but I think that people really just want to help,” she said. “So, I don’t really think it matters what we serve.”
Uecker said she thinks that people come to these events because they want to be active members in their communities.
“I think people are going to come to these events and help support us because they want to participate in the community,” she said.
Uecker said this won’t be the only fundraiser that they’re working on. They have another big project to complete for their pets. Uecker said PAWS is fundraising for a retaining wall on the shelter’s east side of the facility.
She said this is a necessary repair and that it will benefit the animals who use it.
“We’ve had some wash out and some deterioration of our wall,” Uecker explained. “So we need to raise $40,000 to build a retaining wall to shore up that side of the building.”
Uecker said that the dogs get to come to most of these fundraising events and that they love getting to meet new people.
“We look for our volunteers to bring the dogs out to these events so people can meet them, play with them, and kind of see their personalities,” she said.
Uecker said this is a good way for the dogs to get out into the community and meet potential adopters.
“Some socialization and the possibility of meeting their forever family,” Uecker said.
She said that when they were at one of their last events they actually had a dog meet their new family.
“We took two of our dogs to the Trappers game for Diamond of the Dog Day a couple of nights ago and two days later one of them went home,” Uecker said.
She said the success of these events really comes down to the community.
“Usually whenever we reach out for a special need we’re always amazed at how generous this community is,” Uecker said.
She said there was a time where they were low on supplies and the community rallied together to help them when they needed it.
“We ran really low on dog food here recently,” she said. “Supplies were hard to get. Our usual supplier was out, the local stores were having a hard time keeping things in stock. We put a plea out and within two days our shelves were stocked full.”
Uecker said that PAWS is thankful they have opportunities like First Thursdays and that the community receives them so well.
“We have an incredible support system within the community,” she said.
