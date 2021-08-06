The City of Fort Pierre is in the planning stages of a tax increment financing district in the northern part of the city to develop necessary workforce housing.
Under tax increment financing, Fort Pierre would capture the to-be-defined district’s tax increment — the difference between the property’s baseline taxable value before and after new development — from the time of the district’s creation to its termination.
“Our main goal is to develop an area that is currently zoned agricultural into workforce housing,” Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal. “So that’s our long-term goal. And right now we are still in the process. Creating a TIF district and adopting that plan is a little bit time-consuming. It’s complicated.”
On July 19, the Fort Pierre City Council approved a consultant agreement with HME Management of Brookings for the project.
“What they’re doing right now is negotiating with landowners,” Hanson said. “The important thing for us is in order to keep the housing affordable for our workforce, our teachers, our electricians, our business owners, in order that we can keep it affordable, the land has to be affordable. And so that’s the important part of negotiating with the property owners right now.”
The tracts of land the city is considering for the TIF district reside in the corridor bordered by U.S. Highway 14 and South Dakota Highway 1806, northwest of downtown. But nothing is set stone yet, Hanson said.
“Until we identify the specific area to be included in the TIF district, the council can’t move forward on adopting that plan,” Hanson said.
Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn said the city has been considering a TIF district for residential development for about 10-15 years.
“The TIF concept has kind of been revived in the last five or six years, with residential TIFs being more popular,” Hahn told the Capital Journal.
Hahn said the housing shortage in the area has reached the point that contractors have contacted the city asking if they can build multi-family housing for their own employees and families.
“The school is the main one,” Hahn said. “They have a continual problem trying to find housing for their teachers and their superintendents, even. The superintendents have been having difficulty finding housing here. Young teachers are hard to get here and recruit. Other businesses, we have a labor shortage. Labor shortage is basically generated by a housing shortage. People come in here with no place to live, they decide to stay for a little while and then they leave.”
Hahn said initial estimates indicate the land the city is considering for the TIF district could yield 146 single-family homes and “several hundred” units of multi-family housing, depending on the density of construction.
“I think Fort Pierre’s good for it,” Hahn said. “Should be a good plan, good concept for the area. It’ll benefit both sides of the river by providing housing for the workforce that serves on both sides. A majority of our residents go over to Pierre to work.... I tell everybody, work over in Pierre, but you can play over in Fort Pierre. We have the most (easily) buildable land and we would both cities share with the growth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.