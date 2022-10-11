A Monday fire believed to have started at the landfill in Fort Thompson spread to at least 2,900 acres of grasslands, Diane Mann-Klager, public information officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, said.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the blaze on Crow Creek Sioux Tribal and private lands was 75 percent contained, Mann-Klager said. The cause of the fire and whether or not it appears suspicious or accidental have not been determined.
Fifty-six firefighters from at least nine volunteer departments and the BIA responded to the 3 p.m. fire. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged, Mann-Klager said.
Gran Valley Fire Chief Derek Zastrow said he also understands the fire started at the dumpsite on Max Corner Road, where residents take their garbage. He had understood there was a burning ban in place for Buffalo County.
"Someone may have lit the dump on fire that day or the day before," Zastrow said. "I don't believe they were just burning garbage."
He did not know the cause of the fire, which burned toward the northeast direction from the dumpsite for about 9.5 miles. He also estimates the fire was about one mile wide. The blaze damaged some fence posts and telephone poles. Between farmers and Agtegra — a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 6,800 member-owners in North Dakota and South Dakota — showing up with water, Zastrow believes there were about 200 folks battling the blaze.
The second to arrive on scene, Gran Valley VFD used up 500 gallons of water rather quickly, he said.
"It was breezy, but as the day went on the wind actually went down and died off," he said. "We had to swap trucks a couple times."
A very high fire danger warning remains in place for the area, Mann-Klager said.
"Today will be in the upper 70s with winds at 25 mph, gusting to 30 (mph)," she said.
Volunteer fire departments assisted from Wessington Springs, Kimball, Chamberlain-Oacoma, Miller, Presho, Highmore, South Hand and Fort Pierre.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.