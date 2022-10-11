A Monday fire believed to have started at the landfill in Fort Thompson spread to at least 2,900 acres of grasslands, Diane Mann-Klager, public information officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the blaze on Crow Creek Sioux Tribal and private lands was 75 percent contained, Mann-Klager said. The cause of the fire and whether or not it appears suspicious or accidental have not been determined.

Gwen Albers

