Fundraising for construction of a pickleball complex in Griffin Park got another big boost on Thursday when Bankwest contributed $5,000, just a week after the Capital Area Pickleball Association received matching $25,000 contributions toward the project.
Buddy Seiner, who acts as a liaison between CAPA and the City of Pierre’s parks and recreation department, told the Capital Journal that CAPA has raised a total of $175,000 toward the $250,000 project. Seiner said the rate at which CAPA is compiling donations, well ahead of its original schedule, could push up the construction date for the courts significantly.
“Originally... our goal was to start construction in 2023,” Seiner said. “We’ve already got a soil sample in the lab at Core Engineering in Fort Thompson and we’ve already started talks with some local construction companies about doing dirt work. So, heck, we might even start dirt work this fall if it works out, and ideally our new goal, our new target date for starting construction is May 2022.”
Seiner said CAPA members have been “blown away” by the rate of fundraising for the project.
The Capital Journal previously reported CAPA’s goal, as of April, to raise $75,000 by November and $100,000 by April 2022. Seiner said about $6,000 to $10,000 had been raised before a $50,000 partnership with the City of Pierre was approved in April.
“Originally, we’re thinking, ‘$250,000 is a lot of money,’” Seiner said. “Everyone had some trepidation going in and we’re thinking ‘Well, let’s set 2023 as the goal.’ But, heck, everyone is super excited now and we’re saying, hey, let’s get it done by the end of 2021. So we might have it done by December, who knows?”
Seiner said it remains to be seen how much the City of Pierre’s $50,000 commitment for engineering and design is necessary.
“The ultimate cost of the project may be different from what we estimated initially, so that’s yet to be seen what we will ultimately have money for,” Seiner said. “But certainly anything we raise above and beyond is going to be really valuable. There’s things we didn’t consider in the cost proposal initially, like lighting, for example. We would love to put lights out there for night play, and that might be a possibility. Seating... a practice wall would be another thing we’d like to put in that wasn’t considered initially, so there’s a lot of great things we can do that this money, if we go above our goal, that will be available for.”
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp told the Capital Journal that the project could commence early given the pace of fundraising, but noted that there is no set completion date as of yet.
“It’s our understanding the private fundraising effort is going very well,” Bohnenkamp wrote in a Monday email. “With that in mind, the project could be realized sooner than originally expected. However, engineering plans haven’t yet been started. Consequently, there is no identified project completion date.”
Whenever the project comes to fruition, Seiner credits CAPA and its members for their fundraising work.
“Without the members of the pickleball association and their work, there’s no way this project would get done,” Seiner said. “I just hope people know the work they’re doing and I hope they are appreciative of it cause it’s going to be a really great resource for the community.”
