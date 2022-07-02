In less than three months, a campaign to raise $2-3 million to renovate and expand the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association facility has netted $181,000.
The goal is to raise $350,000 in 2022 with plans to start the work on the PAYSA rink by the end of 2025, Nick Marso, president of the Capitalize on the Future campaign for the Oahe Hockey Association, said.
The project includes building a second rink for hosting spectators and events at the facility on Lowell Avenue behind Walmart.
“I think we will continue to see some growth (in hockey), Marso said on Thursday. “We’ve seen numbers grow by 18 skaters each of the last two years and are starting to see a second generation of hockey families in Pierre.”
The top donors thus far are Scott and Julia Jones, who gave $50,000. Delta Dental of South Dakota matched the Jones’ donation with another $50,000. Scott Jones is chief executive officer and president of Delta Dental and his wife is a retired pediatric audiologist.
First National Bank paid for a machine to clean and smooth the surface of the ice rink. Other donors include Beck Motor Co. and Patti Petersen, both $10,000; the Marso family, $7,500; Anderson Rumpca Dental, $5,000; First Dakota National Bank Blunt Area Foundation, $2,500; Oahe Electric Round Up Fund and Slumberland Furniture, both $1,000; Mike and Kathi Mueller, $500 along with a $500 match from Delta Dental of South Dakota; Sleger and Associates, $250; and Brittney Shiefelbein Agency, $250 along with a $250 match from American Family Insurance.
Founded in 1995, OHA is the nonprofit governing body for amateur hockey in Pierre and Fort Pierre, one of the smallest communities in the state to offer youth hockey, according to Marso.
In the 2021-22 season, 236 skaters participated in the program across seven levels and 14 different teams. One in every 14 students in kindergarten through 12th grade participates in hockey.
The OHA hosted 136 games including three tournaments and offered eight nights of free recreational skating to the public, he said.
To fulfill OHA’s operational needs, parents and skaters make up 2,308 volunteer spots, which equates to thousands of hours.
Built in 1998, the Oahe Expo Center at 320 Casey Tibbs St. is home to the Oahe Capitals’ games from October through March. The facility is owned by Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre.
In 2016, the OHA purchased PAYSA, a used private rink, to provide additional ice availability for the program. However, PAYSA serves solely as a practice facility
and cannot host spectators.
“It is in dire need of numerous updates and upgrades to remain serviceable as an ice facility,” Marso said.
Facilities manager Scott Schweitzer said the insulation is coming off the walls and he’s starting to see rust due to not enough dehumidification.
“You can see some of it exposed in the frame and in the siding,” Schweitzer said.
The 15-year-old structure was built with a secondhand refrigeration system for making the ice.
“That is coming to where it needs to be repaired fairly heavily,” he said. “The refrigeration system is imminently in need of help. We struggle on hot days in the summer, anytime from June, July, August and September.”
The improvements at PAYSA will allow OHA to maximize the potential of a year-round ice facility by expanding tournaments and offering summer events and more recreational skating opportunities, Marso said.
He noted the project will also benefit Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club and bring more visitors to the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.
Phase 2 of the capital campaign will consist of securing the Expo Center as a long-term facility for the Oahe Capitals.
For information, Marso can be reached at 605-280-8252 or capitalizefund@gmail.com. Donations also can be made through the website, oahehockey.org/capitalize.
