$250,000 has been awarded to South Dakota by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance programs for people with non-disaster related emergencies.
Funding is allocated to Local Recipient Organizations (LRO’s) by the State Set-Aside Committee. The committee uses a formula based on current unemployment, food insecurity and poverty data from the entire state. Local boards of each LRO will then determine how those funds will be distributed to qualified agencies in the counties that they oversee.
Public or private voluntary agencies applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must: 1) be non-profit 2) have accounting capabilities 3) practice non-discrimination 4) demonstrate ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services 5) convene a voluntary board (if a private entity).
Agencies applying for funding can contact Matt Gassen, the State Set-Aside Committee chair, at 605-335-0364 for where to apply for funding. Current participating LRO’s need not re-apply for funding during this phase, but should notify the committee if they are considering changing their status as an LRO.
Deadline for applications is no later than November 22, 2019.
Feeding South Dakota, whose mission is to end hunger in South Dakota, is the state’s largest charitable hunger relief organization.
