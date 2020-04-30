The funeral for Tori Fiedler, 15, of Selby, South Dakota, took place in her home church, not far from where she died Sunday in an ATV rollover.
Fiedler was driving the 2017 Polaris Ranger XP 900 north on 308th Avenue, a gravel road, when she lost control and it rolled. She was thrown from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Tony Mangan on Thursday in an email releasing her name.
Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety which includes the Highway Patrol, said she was not wearing a helmet.
It happened about 3 p.m., Sunday, April 26, about 3 miles southeast of Selby.
Tori Fiedler died the day before her 16th birthday, according to her obituary. Her funeral was held Thursday morning, April 30, in the United Methodist Church in Selby where she went every Sunday and “sat next to Grandma,” according to her obituary.
“She was always asking to go to grandma and grandpa's where countless games of cards were played. She also looked forward to her birthday parties she got to have with her friends.”
The many grieving her passing include her mother and father and her four brothers on the family farm where her job was “to collect and wash the chicken eggs.”
Every morning before school, she spent time holding her dogs, Sasha and Ace. And “she had a collection of cats that continued to grow,” her family said in her obituary.
“We always knew what a special person she was, kind and loving to all. Now she will be a light to shine upon us.”
Her funeral, like so many in this time, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service was livestreamed on the Selby United Methodist Church Facebook page and people were “highly encouraged to attend by this means.”
