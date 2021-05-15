Volunteer activity on May 12 was the latest action toward the future Pierre Community Dog Park. Volunteers and city crews planted 19 more trees as a “tree belt” at the East Sully Avenue site in southeastern Pierre.
The tree line is a barrier inside the future fenced-in dog park and the row of residential houses across the street. The young trees are a combination of Ponderosa, Black Hills Spruce and Colorado Green Spruce, which range from $165 to $200 each, depending on the types and their potential shade-creating sizes.
“The intent of the trees is to preserve the character of the neighborhood by providing park-like scenery, a sound barrier, and a physical obstacle to identify the area designated for dogs,” Parks and Rec Director Tom Farnsworth said.
A $2,500 grant from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources paid for this set of trees.
“It was so great to see the dog park tree planting project come together. Thanks so much. I am excited to see this project progress,” Rachel Ormseth said. Ormseth is with the state’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Resource Conservation & Forestry Division in Pierre.
“We still have trees to plant,” volunteer Tarrah Sonnenschein said.
Sonnenschein is one of the four “main people who are rallying the many others on the dog park committee,” along with Kelly Stoltenburg, Amy Currie, and Guy Ferris.
“Fourteen more trees are being shipped, and the remaining trees will be planted when they are here. For this planting, people brought their families,” Sonnenschein said. “It was really fun.”
For years now, a fenced-in dog park in Pierre has been in the works. In July 2019, the city commission unanimously approved the park location at a current alfalfa field on East Sully Avenue, a few blocks east of Downs Marina. The site is next to the Community Orchard. The site is also near the city park department building, which adds observation and security to the future dog park.
“I think it’s a great step. The dog park has been in the works for a long time. It’s going to happen, and that’s exciting because lots of folks will benefit from the park,” City Commissioner Vona Johnson said. “We are now in conversation about what materials will be used for the fence, when funds might be available.”
In September 2020, volunteers and their families “broke ground” by planting 16 trees, mostly spruce. Then, Ferris said the dog park fundraising had taken a big slow down since the pandemic hit in March. Ferris said the park was in desperate need of funds for fencing, lights, water fountains, etc. Ferris added that many people were “super excited to get their pets out running freely and safely” in a fenced-in dog area.
Only a few people — several people living across the street — were against the proposed site.
“That is part of the reason the trees are going in first,” Johnson said. “That land is designated as park land, and is owned by the city. We are allowing the dog park to be put there.”
Land under the near-by community orchard is also owned by the city, and it is overseen by local Girl Scout troops.
A public and private partnership is being used to develop the dog park. A citizen group brought the project forward and agreed to design, construct and manage the park. The city’s primary contribution is the two acres of land, as well as a water line to the dog park.
“It’s a partnership, and that is what we like to do — create partnerships that the citizens enjoy,” Johnson said. “There is lots of support in the community for this amenity.”
Next, the dog park committee will complete its site plan and develop rules and regulations for park usage. Upon completion, both the plan and the policy will come to the City Commission for approval. A completion date has not been identified, mostly because it depends on donations. Based on the preliminary vision, the dog park would include a parking lot and a fenced entrance space where dogs could be unleashed without fear of them running off. It would also include two internal divisions: one for large dogs and another for smaller dogs. All these areas, as well as the dog park as a whole, would likely be cordoned off with a chain-link fence.
Other fundraisers have, and are, happening. Last year, Dairy Queen’s PupCups program raised $5,000 for Pierre’s planned dog park.
“We are trying to fundraise,” Sonnenschein said. “We need fencing and that is a huge part, a very expensive part, of the project.”
The fence will go around all two acres of the dog park.
Realtors in Pierre and Fort Pierre who advocated for the dog park by stating that, among other benefits, it is something that may encourage more people moving to the area.
“I am not just an individual community member who loves dogs,” Sonnenschein said. “As president of the Central Board of Realtors, I am not just about buy-and-sell, but helping community members. I really want to make this dog park happen. I love dogs; dogs are therapeutic. Many, like energetic beagles, cannot be off their leashes except in fenced-off areas such as a dog park. I will spend a lot of time there. But, funding is huge.”
