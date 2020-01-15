Gage to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Chris Gage will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association. The induction is set for April 18, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.
Gage will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award..
Chris grew up in Pierre and has been in the music industry most of his life. He has contributed to the history of making and performing music in South Dakota.
According to the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association, “Gage is a consummate musician, singing with strength and conviction. He has a masterful command of guitar, piano, and accordion. This Pierre native was the founding member of 1970s country swing band, Red Willow Band. He spent eight years as a sideman with Roy Clark, and currently works with Jerry Jeff Walker. Chris and his wife, Christine Albert, appear regularly along music row in Austin, Texas.”
The South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association, officially established in 2008, promote and recognizes people and places who made contributions to rock and roll music in South Dakota over the past 60-plus years. Inductees into its Hall of Fame include bands, promoters, dance halls, ballrooms, disc jockeys, radio stations and others who left a lasting impression that is part of our musical history. Some people have had lengthy professional careers, while others had short-lived fame; but all were part of rock and roll. The 12th annual South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Induction Ceremony is Friday and Saturday, April 17-18, in Sioux Falls.
