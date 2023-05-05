Gail and Delores Miller

 Gail and Delores Miller

 South Dakota Community Foundation

Because of the generosity and vision of the late Gail and Delores Miller, many charitable causes in South Dakota will benefit for years to come. 

Since its inception, the Gail and Delores Miller Foundation held with South Dakota Community Foundation has distributed over $2.8 million to statewide nonprofits in the Pierre, Fort Pierre, Lyman and Jones County communities. Distributions will continue in memory of the Miller’s forever.

