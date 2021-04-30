Youth in Pierre now have their own youth-sized raised garden beds to grow vegetables and fruits — and eventually eat right off of the vine.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Chapter Area received nine custom-built raised garden beds from the Pierre / Fort Pierre Rotary Club 1458 — District 5610. On April 28, local Rotarians delivered, installed and filled the lined beds with topsoil. Two of the beds will have tressels added, so vine-type plants can grow up, out and over the young gardeners, who can simply reach up and harvest a fresh and healthy treat by the end of summer.
The garden project is on the northwest side of the Boys & Girls Club. Part of the project — through a private donation — is to fence in the rectangular area, using the building for one side and the neighboring baseball diamond fence for the opposite. This is to keep out deer and other wildlife that might be tempted to raid the garden.
Larry Lyngstad said he and other Rotarians started out with $1,500, used that as leverage to apply for and receive $2,200 more through Pop-Up Grants from the Rotary District, and received a $500 gift from an individual Rotarian to total $4,200 for the garden project. Pop-Up Grants are used to help communities negatively impacted by the pandemic. Some Rotary projects were diminished, delayed or for a year stopped because of the pandemic. A major local Rotary fundraiser, an annual holiday jamb and concert, had to be canceled last year.
The garden project fits into the Rotarians’ mission of promoting healthy life-styles. The grant includes seeds, hand garden tools, gloves and a drip-soaker-hose irrigation system. In-kind donations for the raised planters include Wayne Stancill, a local contractor who assembled the stands, and East River Electric, which donated topsoil from a landscaping project. The city of Pierre owns the land, and Art and Mary Smith will help the youth plant the seeds in early May.
All of the standing garden beds are off of the ground to help little gardeners, yet are not too tall for the same reason. To accommodate various arm-reaches by various-sized youth, two of the beds are 4-feet across, five are 3-feet across, and two are around 2-feet across.
Becky Spoehr, director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Chapter Area, said she, the rest of the staff and the kids are eager to start the gardens, and eager to harvest the crops.
Rotary is a community improvement organization. Lyngstad himself has been awarded Rotary International’s highest honor for individuals, the “Service Above Self Award.” Lyngstad said that the 90-plus local Rotarians meet in-person and via Zoom every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota Center in Pierre. All are welcome.
