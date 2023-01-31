James Garrett
James Garrett, right, leaves the Pierre federal courthouse after the Garretts were sentenced Monday evening.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

While the fate of the 140-year-old family farm is grim, Monday night decided the fates of father and son James and Levi Garrett, who a federal jury convicted of making false statements to collect crop insurance following a six-day trial and 6.5-hour deliberation in October.

James will end up serving 18 months with two years of supervised release and pay $1.045 million in restitution, whereas Levi gets 24 months, two years supervised release and pay $275,000 in restitution. District Judge Roberto Lange also ordered James not to open new lines of credit provide documentation when requested. Following the Garretts' October conviction, the two faced 30 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Levi Garrett
Levi Garrett waits for his ride at the federal courthouse in Pierre after the Garretts were sentenced Monday evening.

