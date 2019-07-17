Gary Patrick Fleishacker, 71
Gary P. Fleishacker, 71, died peacefully at his home in Medicine Lake on July 11, 2019 after living with pancreatic cancer with courage, acceptance, and grace the last 9 months.
Born in Pierre, SD on August 10, 1947 to J.C. (“Fly”) and Dorothy (Odemark) Fleishacker, Gary graduated from Riggs High School in Pierre, University of South Dakota, and University of Iowa (PhD).
He worked for FMC, Unisys (Sperry), and Latitudes Group as a training and organization development consultant. He participated in many professional and community service organizations, along with enjoying music, dancing, golfing, boating and sailing, travel and the everyday moments of life.
He celebrated 40 years of marriage to Anne Sturdivant on July 4th, 2019 surrounded by a large group of friends and family and leading a musical jam session with his singing and guitar playing.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Sturdivant of Medicine Lake, daughter Tami Frese and husband John of Burnsville, son Jon Fleishacker of St. Paul, grandchildren Benjamin, Nickolas, Natalie, Andrew and Joseph Frese of Burnsville, brother Alan Fleishacker and wife Pat of Houston, TX, nephews Evan Fleishacker and Colin Fleishacker both of Tulsa, OK, mother of his children Eileen Dixon Fleishacker of Rapid City, SD, aunt Clara Jane Chadwick of Dayton, TN, and many wonderful friends, neighbors, and acquaintances for whom he was very thankful.
A memorial service was held July 16th in Medicine Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org/donate).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.