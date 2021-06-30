The Pierre Police Department reported the intersection at Highway 14 and 1804 is now reopen after a closure due to a gas leak.
The leak led to a public detour around the area by using Euclid Avenue to Fourth Street to Garfield Avenue -- U.S. 83 Truck Route.
