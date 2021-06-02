The Pierre Fire Department responded to a reported outdoor natural gas line break at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Ian Paul said when firefighters arrived at the 500 block of West Pleasant Avenue, they found a two-inch gas line break along the curb area.
As a precautionary measure, all structures surrounding the affected break were evacuated and all roads in the immediate area were shut down. There were approximately 12 homes in the affected area, however not all homes were occupied at that time.
“Isolating and protecting the area of the incident is fairly standard on these type of incidents” Paul said. “This helps keep the public and all responders safe until the hazard is mitigated.”
Construction crews were conducting curb and gutter work in the area and struck the gas line. In this particular incident, the line was located properly, but the incidents serves as a reminder to call “811” before you dig.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately one hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.