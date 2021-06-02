Fire logo
Pierre Fire Department

The Pierre Fire Department responded to a reported outdoor natural gas line break at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Ian Paul said when firefighters arrived at the 500 block of West Pleasant Avenue, they found a two-inch gas line break along the curb area.

As a precautionary measure, all structures surrounding the affected break were evacuated and all roads in the immediate area were shut down. There were approximately 12 homes in the affected area, however not all homes were occupied at that time.

“Isolating and protecting the area of the incident is fairly standard on these type of incidents” Paul said. “This helps keep the public and all responders safe until the hazard is mitigated.”

Construction crews were conducting curb and gutter work in the area and struck the gas line. In this particular incident, the line was located properly, but the incidents serves as a reminder to call “811” before you dig.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately one hour.

Tags

Load comments