At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, street construction crews ruptured a natural gas main in Fort Pierre. During the city’s project of improving water, sewer and utilities under Second Street, a driver of a backhoe-type piece of equipment broke the line.
“It’s not an itty-bitty line,” said Greg Swanson, chief deputy of the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office. He was keeping people back a safe distance, though allowing residents to pick up family members from the nearby houses.
Members of the Fort Pierre Fire Department, Fort Pierre city crews, and Stanley County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene. Swanson said that an MDU (Montana-Dakota Utilities) crew was there within minutes of the break. The city trencher remained parked in place as repairs were made.
A clear and constant “hiss” of escaping gas could be heard from behind Swanson’s safety line at the corner of First Street and Tim Street in the extreme southern end of Fort Pierre, on the west side of Highway 83.
Swanson, who happens to own at least six houses in the immediate vicinity, said, “I rent to mostly teachers, so it is a good thing they are all at the school.”
One person arrived to pick up a child who was not attending school that morning. Other than that, no one else had to be evacuated. “There was minimal evacuation because people who live in the area are at work,” Swanson said.
Around 10:15 a.m. the hissing stopped. After repairs, “The crews will continue doing what they are doing. Everything will be back to normal; good to go,” said Swanson.
