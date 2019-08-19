South Dakota gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.64/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 628 stations.
Gas prices in South Dakota are 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota is priced at $2.30/g today while the most expensive is $3.04/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.30/g while the highest is $3.04/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
"For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who've watched the stock market tank, but for the same reason oil prices have plunged," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices. As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we'll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we'll see more moves to the downside for most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches."
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Sioux Falls- $2.45/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.
- North Dakota- $2.60/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.
- Nebraska- $2.54/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.58/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.28/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in South Dakota and the national average going back a decade:
- August 19, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
- August 19, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
- August 19, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
- August 19, 2015: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
- August 19, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
- August 19, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
- August 19, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
- August 19, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
- August 19, 2010: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
- August 19, 2009: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.