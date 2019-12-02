Following a busy holiday long weekend that saw 49 million Americans traveling on roadways, gas prices across the country saw minimal fluctuation, with most states seeing decreases on the week. This is according to Marilyn Buskohl — AAA South Dakota.

The national gas price average is one penny cheaper than last Monday, Nov. 25, at $2.58. This Monday’s, Dec. 2, average is three cents cheaper than last month but 12 cents more expensive than last year at this time.

“Gasoline stocks have steadily increased the past few weeks as gasoline demand has started to slow,” said Buskohl. “This trend is creating cheaper gas prices for the majority of motorists.”

South Dakota Gas Prices

Dec. 2, 2019 $2.49

Dec. 1, 2019 $2.50

Last week $2.51

Last month $2.53

Last year $2.47

In its latest report for the week ending Nov. 22, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows a substantial 5.1 million barrel build in gasoline stocks amid flat gasoline demand.

Tags

Load comments