Gates retiring from The Right Turn

Pierre’s instructional go-to organization, The Right Turn, is looking for a new executive director.
Mary Gates, after being with the community’s learning center for over 10 years, is retiring at the end of May.
According to Rebecca Hancock, board president, Gates started as an instructor in 2010 and became the executive director only a few months later.
Among her accolades, Gates was nominated for the most recent Spirit of South Dakota honor. The nominating letter included, “Mary Gates, Pierre, is also a teacher in and out of classrooms, especially outside. Her superpower seems to be connecting people to help her community grow stronger, safer and more generous through her work at Right Turn. She has put together the annual International Potluck Festival in Pierre. She’s helped many English Second Language students use art to both express themselves and turn their work into fundraising opportunities for others. She demonstrates servant leadership, as do all the nominees, through her joyful energy as teacher, supporter, organizer and environmentalist. Mary values and celebrates diversity and exchange.”
The board has begun the search for the best candidate to fill the position, hoping to do so by at least early May. Candidates should have experience approaching education in unconventional ways. They should also care deeply about meeting the educational needs of learners with diverse backgrounds and goals.
“It will be very difficult to find leadership of the caliber and passion that the Right Turn has experienced during Mary’s tenure,” said Hancock. “The Right Turn provides valuable and unique services to learners across the life spectrum within our own community and throughout central South Dakota.”
The Right Turn is a United Way Participating Agency. It is the only nonprofit organization in the state that combines WIOA Title II Adult Education Services with Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) resource and referral services to support education across the lifespan. Right Way programs include GED (General Education Degree) classes, computer skills training, English language instruction, citizenship classes, as well as training and technical assistance to child-care providers. The Right Way covers several rural counties including the Crow Creek, Lower Brule, and Rosebud Indian Reservations.
