Caty Clement celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Gators Pizza with cake, gifts and well-wishes.

Clement also received a visit from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

