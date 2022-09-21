Caty Clement celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Gators Pizza with cake, gifts and well-wishes.
Clement also received a visit from Gov. Kristi Noem.
“She was surprised to hear (the governor was coming),” Caty’s stepmother, Jan Clement, said. “Her eyes got really big.”
Born with Down syndrome, Caty’s father, Greg Clement, 68, always pushed Caty to do everything the other kids did when she was growing up.
“The whole community was really good to her and everyone treated her like she was one of the kids,” Jan said.
Caty can do everything, except drive, her father added.
“She lives by herself in her own apartment, does her own laundry and takes care of herself,” he said. “She would always feel like she couldn’t (do things), but I told her ‘couldn’t’ wasn’t in her vocabulary.”
The Clements, who live in Highmore, said they normally see Caty, who lives in Pierre, about once a month. Caty spends her spare time singing karaoke, bowling and participating in Special Olympics.
Caty started working at Gators Pizza in October 2012.
“She was under a vocational rehabilitation program for six months and the program was extended to a year,” Gators owner Bruce Kessler said. “At the end of the program, we hired her.”
Caty works 20 to 25 hours washing dishes, bussing tables, serving food and vacuuming.
“She does a good job and she always has a very loving approach to customers and staff,” Kessler said. “She’s really reliable.”
“This is her home,” he continued. “This is her comfort zone. This is where she feels wanted. She recognizes that appreciation.”
Longevity is not the norm in the restaurant business.
“But I have a lot of people who stay quite a while,” Kessler said. “That’s somewhat of a rarity, especially where she is special needs. She’s become a part of the family.”
Caty, 40, said she enjoys working at Gators because of the family atmosphere.
Kessler arranged Noem’s visit. The two have known each other for years and used to participate in rodeos together.
Prior to going to Gators Pizza, Caty worked for Econofoods grocery store in Pierre for three to four years until it closed.
“She did an awesome job,” the store’s former night manager Debby Wagner said. “She was a bagger and welcomed our customers. She was good at what she did.”
Before that, Caty worked for Ramkota Hotel cleaning rooms.
When Noem asked Caty about her favorite thing when it comes to working for Gators Pizza, she replied, “the food.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
