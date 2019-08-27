The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program is advising the public to be suspicious of anyone who is offering “free genetic” tests and then requesting the individual’s Medicare number.
“Beneficiaries should be on alert for “free” programs that give representatives the opportunity to potentially steal an individual’s medical identity and falsely bill Medicare,” said SHIINE Director Caitlin Christensen.
These tests can also be referred to as DNA screenings, cancer screenings and hereditary testing.
SHIINE recommends that Medicare beneficiaries consult with their primary physician prior to taking part in any of these test offerings, promoted as “free”.
If any fraudulent activity is suspected, please report it to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986 or by emailing them at consumerhelp@state.sd.us.
For more information, please visit www.shiine.net.
