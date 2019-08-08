The South Dakota Board on Geographic Names (SDBGN) is holding its board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. CDT, at the Olsen Pheasant Phun Lodge, 18526 398th Avenue, in Hitchcock and reconvening the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. CDT, at the Hartford Fire Station, 305 W. South Street in Hartford.
The purpose of the meeting is to seek public comment on two unnamed geographic features:
One feature is an unnamed tributary in Spink County. The proposed name is Iron River.
The second feature is an unnamed creek in Minnehaha County near Hartford. The proposed name is Turtle Creek.
The meeting agenda is posted online at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, please send written comments to the address or email address below by Aug. 23, 2019.
