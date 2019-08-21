George W. Summerside, 68, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 6:00pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ concluding with a memorial service at 6:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ with interment Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre, SD.
George William Summerside was born February 24, 1951, to Jean Stephen and Marian LaVonne (Anderson) Summerside in Huron, South Dakota. He attended primary and secondary school in Huron. He married Kathy Dierks and to this union was born Angela Jo. He enlisted in the US Navy and served on the East Coast and the Mediterranean Arenas during the Vietnam Era as a radioman. George returned to Huron where he got his bachelor of science in psychology from Huron College. He married Victoria Ostrander and to this union was born George Stephen Summerside.
George served as the veteran representative at Job Service and then for nearly 25 years he worked at the South Dakota Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the capacities of Veterans Service Officer, Education Representative, Education Manager, and Division Director. After retiring from Veterans Affairs, he worked at Human Services in Drug and Alcohol Prevention for eight years. He then worked briefly at Capital Area Counseling Service in recovery before his health intervened. His greatest passions were serving veterans, addiction recovery, hunting, and most importantly his children.
Those grateful for having shared in his life are his wife Rosanne Fanning Summerside;his children: Angela “Angie” (Mel) Brown of Huron and George Stephen (Chelsea) Summerside of Yankton; his stepchildren: Benjamin Curnow of Sioux Falls and Daniel Curnow of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren: Cody Summerside, Tanner Dam, Sydney Summerside, Savannah Summerside, Sienna Summerside, Genevieve “Evie” Curnow, and Madeline “Maddie” Curnow; his sister Kathleen “Kathy” (Douglas) Gray of Redwood City, CA; brother Stephen “Steve” Summerside of Pierre; uncle Frank Summerside of Lemars, IA and nephews: Brian Schaub, Joshua Summerside, and Seth Summerside.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
