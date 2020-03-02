Disney and Broadway may have started the musical “Frozen,” but it could be said that the singers, dancers and actors of Georgia Morse Middle School have improved upon it in their version of “Frozen Jr.”
Performances are Tuesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 5, at the T.F. Riggs High School Theatre, starting at 7 p.m. both evenings. Audience admittance is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
“Junior” does not mean immature. It means the original two and a half hour show has been trimmed shorter. Still, the “Junior” performance includes songs and dances that are not in the longer version of the musical. The songs have been arranged to accommodate the middle school range of vocals. The casting is a bit more gender flexible, depending on casting and singing talents. There is no ice-giant, but there are other characters and choruses.
Co-directors Michael Vasile and Audra Cardwell divide the onslaught of coordination demands equally. Auditions were back in late December, with the cast listings being put up the day before Christmas break. The hard work began right after school resumed.
The general ensemble of singers, dancers, crowd scenes, and limited speaking parts includes almost 40 middle school students. The more taxing characterizations - dialogue, solos and duets - are done by 17 talented individual actors and actresses. The young princesses and the teen princesses are portrayed by four different actresses. Though young, all the students more than hold their parts, and their singing is clearly projected through individual mouth-microphones.
The 40-plus supporting actors/singers/dancers are good, adding energy to the point that audience members may feel the desire to join in. See the program hand-out for all these talented students. The 17 include Marion Houdyshell, Laeyn Myers, Grace Schumacher, Riley Berg, Claire Steffensen, Ashlyn Pitlick, Nathaniel Jensen, Jacie Smith, Ciera Tipton, Gracie Bowman, Brodie Malfero, Bryce Bowman, Jocelyn Goodlander, Kaitlyn Richey, John Lees, Conner Lehr, Kaylee Miller and Mason Berg.
Come see a truly remarkable performance of “Frozen Jr.” and yes you will probably be humming some of the tunes or even dance-stepping to the beat for the next few days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.