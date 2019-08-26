YANKTON – The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) has coordinated upcoming tours highlighting the specialty crop and local foods industry on Sept. 7, in Mission.
The first tour will feature production in a geothermal greenhouse with Rosebud Economic Development Corp. (REDCO) at their production farm, 311 East Highway 18 in Mission, SD, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. CDT. The second tour focuses on the high tunnel production areas at Sinte Gleska University, 101 Antelope Lake Circle, Mission, from 2:45-4:30 p.m. CDT.
The REDCO Food Sovereignty Initiative is working to build a healthy, culturally relevant and locally based food system. They run the Keya Wakpala Community Garden and Farmers Market. These programs provide a teaching and production garden and outlet for local food sales.
During the event Michael Prate, Food Sovereignty Coordinator,will share the story of the REDCO initiatives. Ed Her Many Horses will provide a tour of the production area and Matte Wilson will share information on the greenhouse system.
Sinte Gleska University operates a student-run community greenhouse and garden, which carries a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, and more. Carmelita Sully, Greenhouse Manager, will share information about the program and provide a tour of the production areas with students involved in the program.
Local producers, chefs, consumers and organizations involved in local or specialty foods are encouraged to attend the free tours. Bring your family and enjoy an afternoon learning about these unique food production programs. Participants may attend one or both sessions. No registration is required. You will be a guest on tour hosts’ property, so please use common sense and follow directions. You come at your own risk.
Please note that chefs can receive 2.00 CEH’s for participating in the first tour and an additional 2.0 CEH’s for the 2nd tour.
The events are hosted by SDSPA in partnership with REDCO, Sinte Gleska Univeristy, SDSU Extension, the American Culinary Federation- Black Hills Chapter of Professional Chefs, Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society, the S.D. Department of Agriculture, the USDA and the S.D. Department of Tourism.
The final SDSPA tours of the season are scheduled for Sept. 13 in Milbank, SD. They will feature organic grains and agritourism at a pumpkin farm. For a full listing of events visit http://sdspecialtyproducers.orgor https://www.facebook.com/sdspa/.
For more information contact SDSPA at 605-430-4699 or SDSPAmembers@gmail.com.
