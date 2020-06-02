The good, the bad and another slice of reality pie were consumed during the daily South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 teleconference, Tuesday, June 2 in Pierre.
First, the good.
There were only 33 new cases across the state, no deaths and 1,152 negative test results on Tuesday, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
There were no new updates to the number of local active cases in Hughes or Stanley counties, the community impact map, no new deaths, and no new cases in any individuals over the age of 70.
The new cases included one in each of Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Dewey, Fall River, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Meade, Todd and Turner counties; three in Buffalo County; six in each of Brown and Pennington counties; and seven in Minnehaha County.
The numbers are not done compiling and ready for dissemination. However, the initial overview of people in the congregate care mass testing event showed positive results in less than one-half of 1%, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“They remain very very low, and for that, we are very grateful,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
State officials will be providing more data on the mass testing event soon, she said.
To date, state officials have tested 11,532 people in the event. This is broken down into 4,711 residents and 6,821 employees tested, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The projected peak of infection, mid-June, is approaching. Officials now believe the state will miss its mark.
"The purpose of the prior modeling was really to ensure that we were planning to have enough hospital capacity to be able to take care of folks,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “The peak was always with that thought in mind.”
Things do look different today.
“We have flattened that curve, mightily,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Officials do not expect to need the 2,200 beds ready, in the next couple of weeks, the projected date of peak, after a flattening process began.
South Dakota smooshed the curve, and there while there is knowledge of potential light at the projected end of the tunnel, without a vaccine ready, the light has not yet made itself kinetic.
“I think people are taking this really seriously,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I think we are continuing to learn more about the virus itself, how it spreads.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed guidelines about the definition of a close contact a couple of weeks ago and the new definition is within 6 feet for around 15 minutes is an example, she said.
Another example of a guidance adjustment is on the wearing of facial coverings to mitigate the spread of infection.
When the pandemic started, it was recommended to not wear masks by anyone but medical personnel. Despite the attempts at justification by the initial opponents of civilians wearing masks, masks are the new thing and are recommended for anyone out in enclosed public spaces where social distancing is difficult or impeded, such as in the case of grocery or other shopping-like excursions.
State officials will continue to test anyone, now, with symptoms, facilitate mass testing events and run their sentinel program in the congregate care communities across the state to combat COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon wants to maintain the track record of investigations with contact tracing efficiency and same-day discovery speed, she said.
Officials start the tracing process immediately upon notification of a positive result. They spend the next 24 hours working for the safety of the state, the community, the person and their loved ones. They work past the 24-hour marks of course, but the first day is important to make notification, and to ensure the individual understands what is needed from them, officials have said.
The state wants to “put COVID in a box” and contain it, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Another good thing is there will be more information translated onto the state’s website.
Tuesday morning, officials said enhancements added to state’s website will allow individuals to observe data statewide and at the county level, Clayton said.
Some of the highlights included rate of cases over 14 days with cumulative over time information starting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, a 14-day trend data, which is a replacement for the original numbers graph trend, Clayton said.
The data in the new charts reflecting the positive test numbers will be different from what is published daily though, Clayton said.
“The focus here is that the positive test date represents the date that the test was resulted as either positive or negative, and this avoids some of the issue of when those negative test results are getting to us,” Clayton said.
Officials receive positive test results immediately, as they have since the beginning, but the negative test results are not always given with the same expedited priority, he said.
All the information is the same, but the two-day lag on the information on the website and what is verbally reported in the daily teleconferences allows the Health Department data visualization team time to fabricate their graphs accurately. It also facilitates factual gathering of information without confusion to the public upon release, they said.
Data visualization, often called “data vis,” is a reasonably new addition to the journalism field where folks in it are the people at The New York Times or the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine folks who turn numbers and data points into easily followed and understood graphs, graphics, documentations and maps.
The information graph with positive cases numbers by day will also contain an overlay of a five-day average, to show an overview of the movement trend of COVID-19 infections across the state, Clayton said.
The Bad
With the positive outlook of reeling in the pandemic in South Dakota, the realistic outlook is this is still a marathon and not a sprint.
When the public can return to the way things used to be, is a tricky question to answer, Malsam-Rysdon said. The public will be expected to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts for some time yet, she said.
People need to be smart about it and use common sense ,while continuing individual efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, especially around vulnerable people, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“The big focus around this has to be, 'How can individuals still have some normalcy during the time, and I will say during, we are not post-pandemic, during the time of COVID-19,'” Clayton said. “That’s going to be as best we are able in various settings, in group settings, meaning that social distancing of greater than 6 feet, decreasing that contact time of individuals to less than 15 minutes and use of cloth face coverings for decreasing the risk of those respiratory droplets to be transmitted from an infected person to somebody who is susceptible to the virus.”
It is something to be continued for the foreseeable future, he said.
State officials expect to see continued COVID-19 outcomes, such as hospitalizations, through the summer and fall, back into flu season. At that point, they expect it will become more difficult to differentiate between common flu and SARS-COV-2.
This is not a short-term concern, Clayton said.
Acknowledged are the continued precautions people are taking, as well as the continued understanding “individuals are tired of doing so,” Clayton said.
No one wants to spend time in a foxhole, but they are unfortunately, sometimes necessary.
“This is not our normal, but it is our new normal,” Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. The reports can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
