Medicare’s open enrollment period is just two weeks away. From October 15 to December 7, you can enroll in health and drug plans for 2020. Use these five quick tips to get ready for the open enrollment.
Check your mail. You may get important notices from your current plan, Medicare, or Social Security about changes to your coverage or any Extra Help you may get paying for prescription drugs. You’ll also get brochures from companies that offer Medicare health and prescription drug plans. Just remember — plans aren’t allowed to call or come to your home without an invitation from you.
Review your new “Medicare & You” handbook. It has information about Medicare coverage, as well as Medicare plans in your area. If you’re still getting your handbook by mail, you can opt to go paperless for next fall and download an electronic copy.
Review your current coverage. Plans change and your needs change. Carefully review any materials and changes in costs or coverage that will happen in 2020, and decide if your current Medicare coverage will meet your needs for the year ahead.
Preview 2020 health & prescription drug plans online. Our new and improved Medicare Plan Finder makes it easier than ever to compare coverage options and shop for plans. For a personalized search, log in or create an account (if you have a Medicare Number) to create or access a list of your drugs, compare your current plan to others, and see prices based on any help you get with drug costs.
Get personalized help in your community. You may find a free local event nearby, with health insurance counselors to help you, like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
You can compare 2020 Medicare health and prescription drug plans available in your area before October 15? Medicare’s new Plan Finder — https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/#/?lang=en — makes it easier than ever to preview your coverage options – even when you’re on-the-go.
Medicare Plan Finder is now mobile-friendly – meaning it works on your smartphone, tablet, and desktop. Here are some features to try when previewing 2020 Medicare health and prescription drug plans:
Simplified log in using your online account for a more personalized experience
A fast prescription drug list builder – we’ll start by suggesting prescriptions that you filled within the last 12 months. And when you search for a brand name prescription drug, we’ll show it along with any lower-cost generic alternatives
Added details on Medicare Advantage Plans so you can quickly compare covered benefits
And for those newer to Medicare — a new feature where you can learn more about Medicare coverage options before previewing Medicare health and prescription drug plans
It’s important to start by reviewing your current coverage, and making sure you understand any changes in costs and coverage that are coming in 2020. There may be other health and prescription drug plans available to you that better meet your needs for the year ahead.
