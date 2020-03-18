Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
I build and maintain the city of Pierre’s electric power system. We do all the work from the point of generation all the way to the customer’s meter. Our transmission line is all overhead, at 115,000 volts, and our distribution is 7,200 volts. As a lead lineman, it is a combination of job — anything from part engineer, part project manager, part equipment operator, to part organizer.
What are your responsibilities?
First and foremost, safety of my guys and the public. We all want to go home after work. Next would be planning and initiating projects, and installing and maintaining switches, transformers, and underground cable. Just to name a few.
What is one of the more fun aspects of the job?
The guys I work with — we are a team. As a lineman, you form a bond. My Life is in their hands, and their lives are in mine. You don’t get a team like that in just any job.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of the job?
Power lineman is one of the “top 10 most dangerous jobs.” If one of us gets burnt or even killed, it doesn’t get much worse than that. Some of the crew members have seen it, and it is a tough mental thing to recover from.
