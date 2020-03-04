Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
“I am a mechanic and street maintenance worker for the Street Department. I am responsible for the maintenance and repair of all the Street Department trucks and some vehicles in other departments. I also am responsible for plowing snow and helping with other street maintenance as needed.
“I’m actually a bricklayer by trade. I grew up on a farm and learned most of what I know about being a mechanic from my grandpa. We were self-reliant, so I learned to fix all sorts of equipment and to run lots of different kinds of equipment. I worked as a mechanic in Canton, before taking this job with the city of Pierre.”
What are your responsibilities?
“I work on the maintenance and repair of all of the Street Department vehicles. This includes snow plows, side-dumps, semis, loaders, skid loaders, pickups, chip spreader, street sweepers, excavators, road graders and dump trucks. When shop work is slow, I assist with chip sealing and other various street maintenance work.
“I can operate all the equipment, but I don’t operate all of the equipment enough to be efficient with every piece. I’d say the department has between 50 and 70 pieces of such equipment. We have 13 dump trucks alone. Plus, we help out the other departments with some of their needs. The Street Department has 11 full-time employees. We bring in a few extra during the summer. The city maintains more than 80 miles of street. This year, we’re scheduled to rebuild, repair, or otherwise improve about 50 blocks of street.”
What is one of the more fun aspects of the job?
“I love a challenge! My favorite part of the job is troubleshooting a piece of equipment when the solution isn’t obvious, and then finding the answer and repairing the equipment. In reality, what better place is there to work? There are great people – my bosses are great! There are all the benefits. I don’t have to travel. I have a young family, and travel wouldn’t work well for us.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of the job?
“Waking up at 2 a.m. to plow snow. Plowing takes many hours with very few breaks.”
