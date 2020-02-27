Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
“I help supply the city’s drinking water by maintaining the infrastructure that delivers the water supply to the public.”
What are your responsibilities?
“I perform tests on our water to make sure it meets all of the state’s safe drinking water standards. Additionally, I’m partially responsible for maintaining the pumps, assorted equipment and water facilities, like well houses and reservoirs that are located throughout the City. I also hold several different state certifications that are required to do my job.”
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
“I like the variety of things I do on a daily basis – from pulling water samples, to rebuilding equipment, to talking to students about what I do and how our water system works. One of the other fun and interesting aspects of my job is being able to watch and assist in the design of the new water treatment facility. It’s going to have a huge impact on how and where my job is done every day.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
“Water breaks that cause outages to customers are no fun. Many of them require us to work in adverse conditions and sometimes all night — including holidays and weekends — all while trying to do things safely and quickly to restore service.”
