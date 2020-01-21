Get to Know Your City Government

Chris Classen - carpenter with the Pierre City Parks Department
By Del Bartels - Capital Journal
What exactly do you do?
“What I do depends on the day. Some days, I am replacing door locks. Some days, I am building a concession stand. Other days, I do demolition work, install windows, paint, build cabinets or develop building plans and purchase the goods to execute those plans.”
What are your responsibilities?
“I am responsible for the maintenance of all city buildings. I am also part of the Parks Department, and we are a team. So, you will see me helping out with all kinds of park duties, from tree trimming and planting to mowing or snow removal. I also help install all those statues of former governors you see standing around the community.” The parks staff consists of 11 full-time people. Classen is the city’s only carpenter. “I have worked for the City for 15 years – always in the Parks Department and always as the carpenter. I wish I would have started with the city sooner. I worked as a carpenter for a couple of different companies before coming to the city of Pierre. My job is varied - picked up much of it while on the job."
What is something about your job that would surprise people?
"The city owns more than 50 buildings. A lot of people don’t know that the Discovery Center is owned by the City; I’ve done all kinds of stuff there. I built the storage room that helps keep police evidence secured. Pierre’s First School House, located in Steamboat Park, is city-owned. I worked with volunteers to get that facility shingled and resided. I’ve worked with a number of contractors to get roofing projects, concrete work and other construction done. I even worked side-by-side with Gov. Dennis Daugaard during the 2011 flood sandbagging operations."
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
“I really like the variety of duties. It is not just one thing all the time. But, the best part is seeing kids enjoy the playgrounds we build and install. My favorite project of all time is building playgrounds. It’s a challenge. Everything’s got to be just right. And the end product is fun!"
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
“Dealing with vandalism is a bummer. The Parks staff repairs damaged property and generally does the clean-up after someone makes a mess of one of the public properties. It happens often, and it’s such a senseless act.”
