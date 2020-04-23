Get to Know Your City Government

Bryce Jessen - information technology (IT) technician
What exactly do you do?
I support both the hardware and software of end user devices such as desktop computers, laptops and printers for both city of Pierre and Hughes County employees. I also support the city and county’s local internet and devices related to the internet. I can provide support onsite or remotely from my workstation within city hall. Using my knowledge, I try to assist other employees in making their jobs more convenient through the use of technology.
What are your responsibilities?
I keep end user devices updated, whether it be through software or completely replacing the devices entirely. I maintain security for computers to prevent them from getting viruses or being hacked by outside sources. When I am on call, I provide end user support for 24-hour departments such as the police department, dispatch and the jail. What might surprise some people is that I and one other person manage more than 200 end devices for both the city of Pierre and Hughes County.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
No day is ever the same. Since technology is always advancing, I have to change with it. New products can create new problems, so I am always learning new things as technology advances. I’ve been working for the city of Pierre for about five years now.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Having to deal with third-party support. Oftentimes, when I don’t have the answer, or I’m dealing with proprietary software that I cannot fix, I have to contact support. This can sometimes lead to phone calls that last for hours, and waiting on an email response from support that may or may not get back to me.
