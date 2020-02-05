Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
“My job is quite varied. I map, measure and dig graves. I also measure and mark where headstones will be placed. I make sure the irrigation system works, and maintain the Equipment — such as backhoe, trucks, mowers, chainsaws, weed eaters, and anything else we have at the cemetery. In the winter, I open the roads and remove snow for grave placement. In the summer, I keep two or three seasonal workers busy with mowing, weed eating, leveling graves, painting and doing other required maintenance.”
What are your responsibilities?
“My main day-to-day responsibilities include maintenance and operations of the cemetery. That includes digging and filling graves, tending to grass and trees, irrigation, and other lawn maintenance.” People might not really realize that we dig graves all year; we have a frost bucket that will dig through two to three feet of frost.” The Riverside Cemetery, owned by Pierre, was started in the late 1800s. At that time there were about five burials per year. Today, burials per year average around 70-75. To date, about 5,700 burials have been performed. The cemetery has added 52 acres to its original 35 acres, thus adding 12,400 more possible burial sites, which should last the cemetery well over 100 years.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
“I enjoy that each day is different. But the best part is when I get to help someone find the grave of a relative or friend that they haven’t been to in a number of years. People are so appreciative and thankful! People like to talk about loved ones who have passed away, and I like hearing the stories. People really like to know that someone is taking care of the gravesites of their loved ones.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
“Death is always tough, but I would say that the worst part of the job is burying a baby or a young child –especially if the death is unexpected or the result of an accident.”
