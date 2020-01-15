What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Not much comes to mind. But recovering from the 2011 flood was difficult. We cleaned up a lot of debris, and did a lot of seeding and of growing-in of the turf.
Hillsview Municipal Golf course is a par-72 course set along the bluffs of the Missouri river in Pierre. The course features bent grass greens, bluegrass fairways, and tees. It has four sets of tees, based on playing ability — black, gold, silver and white. A kid’s course is also marked out with yellow disks located in the fairways. The maximum yardage from the tips of the course is 6,735 yards. The clubhouse is a full-service facility that features a pro-shop, snack bar, grill and seating for 80. The Hillsview practice area has a driving range, two putting greens, and a 50-yard short game chipping green area with a practice sand bunker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.