What exactly do you do?
“I assist the public while using our computers or their own devices. This can involve searching for information, navigating a website, creating or editing a document, printing or scanning documents, photos and more. I also provide assistance and support for our digital library resources, including our reference databases, downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and library-related applications (apps).
On the library side, I am responsible for keeping our public and staff computers, printers, scanners, software, social media, website, electronic displays, etc. up to date and working properly. I am also in my second year as part of the South Dakota Digital Consortium Purchasing Committee that acquires ebooks and audiobooks for the South Dakota Titles To Go collection.”
What are your responsibilities?
“As the technical reference librarian, my job duties fall, for the most part, under one of two categories. I assist the public with reference and/or technical questions they have. I keep the library’s electronic equipment and resources up-to-date and working properly. The position does not require a specific degree; I was hired with a combination of education and prior work experience that pertains to this particular job. We average between 9,000 and 10,000 visitors each month and lend more than 100,000 physical items each year. Our average monthly public computer use is 1,500 with another 1,300 wireless users each month. There are seven full-time employees and a number of part-time positions that cover our evening and weekend hours.”
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
“The variety of the work and the people who come through the library doors each day. I’ve been at the library almost 14 years. I think many people would be surprised by the number of resources we have at Rawlins Library, whether it be our physical collection or digital resources. You can learn or improve a skill, learn a language or how to make a healthy meal, read regional or national newspapers and news-magazines, download a book or a current magazine from the convenience of your home, fix your car, research your ancestry and South Dakota history, have a test proctored, research a health issue, access consumer information, attend a program or a book club, or just come and browse, read and enjoy our wonderful view!”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
“Tough one. I would say the times I am not able to find an answer to someone’s question or fix an issue they are having.”
