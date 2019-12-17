Get to know your government - City of Pierre

Byron Caauwe - aircraft rescue firefighter and maintenance technician
By Del Bartels, Capital Journal
What exactly do you do?
On a daily basis, I staff the airport fire station during commercial flights. I do daily inspections of the airfield as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as address any issues on the airfield such as lighting problems with the runways or with wildlife.
I also keep track of the maintenance records for all of the large equipment at the airport, as well as the fire trucks and our work pickups. We have a large fleet of equipment; I am regularly performing scheduled maintenance along with making the unexpected repairs. Our equipment is worked very hard. There are bound to be breakdowns, and they need to be remedied in a timely manner.
During snow events, I operate a number of different pieces of airport-specific snow removal equipment throughout the storm to make sure the flights get in and out safely. In the summer months, I help keep up with mowing the airfield as well as Airport Road, 4th Street, and from the corner of Garfield out to Highway 14.
What are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities include managing the maintenance program for our fleet of snow removal equipment, tractors, mowers, fire trucks and pickups. I am responsible for completing all required training to maintain Aircraft Rescue Firefighter certification throughout the year. On certain days, I am responsible for a number of federally required airport inspections, as well as being in the fire station during commercial flights.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I greatly enjoy trouble-shooting problems. I get great satisfaction from having an issue presented to me, diagnosing the problem, and then coming up with the solution. I like to work with my hands, and I love seeing the end product of my work.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Inclement weather can lead to some stressful times. Trying to keep up with a storm so flights can get in and out of Pierre can be taxing. We have a flight that leaves at 6:30 a.m. and the last one comes in around 10:30 p.m. Trying to figure out if and when our flights are coming and getting everything timed perfectly with the airlines is a bit of a juggling act.
