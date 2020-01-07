Get to Know Your Government

What exactly do you do?
“I am the first person you see when you come into Pierre City Hall. If you call the city of Pierre, I am usually on the other end of the phone trying to help. I am here to assist you with any issues that you may have relating to the city of Pierre. If I don’t have or can’t find the answer, I will get you to the person or persons who can.”
What are your responsibilities?
I take payments for utility bills, process other payments, and open and close utility accounts. Unfortunately, when it comes time to shut off electricity for nonpayment, I have to do that also. It is not something any of us enjoy – that’s for sure! I also facilitate customer service requests, help with permits and business licenses, and maintain office files and records. If you are looking to rent the amphitheater for an occasion, I will be here to help you with that, too.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I find joy in being able to help others. After being here for a number of years, I have been blessed to get to know many kind and caring customers. It is always nice to see them and know that they are doing well. They share the good things that are going on in their lives and their families’ lives. I truly enjoy assisting people with their accounts and helping them with any questions or problems that they have. Finding solutions to problems makes everyone’s day better, and it is something I enjoy assisting with. Thank You to all my customers for all your kindness! You make my days better, and I hope that I can do the same for you.
What is one of the ‘worst aspects of your job?
There are many good things about my job, and some that are really tough. I think the hardest thing is our shut off days. I know there are those who are working hard and trying to make ends meet. Their finance don’t always stretch far enough, and we have to shut off their power. It is a hard thing to do. I just make sure that I follow all of the rules, and treat everyone alike. It is hard when customers are unhappy, and I cannot do anything for them. I understand their fear and hurt; I try to give them additional resources for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.