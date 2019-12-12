Cindy Gross — manager Central SD Communications 911- Dispatch CenterWhat exactly do you do?
I am the manager of the 911 regional dispatch center here in Pierre. I oversee the day-to-day functions at the center, as well as continually look for new programs to stay ahead of the ever-changing technologies. I am the direct liaison for the communications division of the Pierre Police Department with other city and state departments, organizations and people.
What are your responsibilities?
I oversee the daily operations, activities and personnel, ensuring compliance with guidelines, procedures and policies. I assist in recruitment, interviews, processing and recommending applicants for hire. I ensure the operational readiness for the center and it’s equipment for any potential emergency that may arise. I am responsible for creating and maintaining templates, filters, codes, etc. in our Computer Aided Dispatch program. I also work the console, answer 911 calls, and do everything that a 911 dispatcher does while on shift. Staying hands-on helps me understand any difficulties that the front-line dispatchers may be dealing with. It also helps me see where we could improve our center, understand the technologies we use, and then develop a plan to make the working environment better.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
As the manager, I truly enjoy organizing and implementing activities that boost morale and instill teamwork in our center. When working the console, using a combination of resources, I am able to help the dispatcher, as well as the officers in the field, receive accurate information. Digging, researching and finding that missing piece to the puzzle – that’s when I know I’ve really helped out our first responders in the field.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Our team is often the lifeline to the people on the other end of a 911 call. We hear people struggling to breath; hear people pleading for help. We are often the first contact of a crisis situation. Our team is amazing! However, those calls take a toll on a dispatcher. Helping staff work through that stress situations is both challenging and rewarding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.