What exactly do you do?
I am the director of Pheasantland Industries. This is the Correctional Industries program within the South Dakota Department of Corrections. We employ around 240 offenders at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, and the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre. I oversee the program to ensure the financial sustainability, as well as maximize opportunities to teach job skills to offenders while they are employed with us.
I travel to conferences across the state, offer tours to potential customers, work in a collaborative effort with the Department of Revenue in the production of license plates, the Department of Transportation in the production of signage, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority in the production of cabinets for the Governor’s Housing Program, as well as other various methods to generate operating income for correctional industries.
What are your responsibilities?
My main responsibilities include marketing our products and services, managing our financial resources, overseeing daily operations, and leading our staff. We have a total of 16 staff. Everyone except one is in Sioux Falls; the DOC helps us with staffing in other facilities. Chief Warden Darin Young, who is also the Director of Prison Operations, is my supervisor. We are self-funded and contribute back to the general fund every year. Anything we have in a cash balance in excess of $500,000 is transferred to the general fund at the end of each fiscal year.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
The creativity and talent we meet inside the prison walls is one of the most fascinating things you will ever encounter. I feel it is a privilege to be the director, and I am always looking for new opportunities to expand skill-sets and grow that talent. I enjoy seeing the skill and creativity firsthand and often collaborate with those making our products. Correctional Industries is slowly evolving in our state. We have developed our new Mission, Vision and Values to echo what we get up and go to work for every day. (Part of Pheasantland’s mission statement is “supporting pathways to instill marketable job skills by providing the training, development and dedication required.”)
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Although we have been around almost as long as when South Dakota was granted statehood, we are still the State’s best kept secret! There is a common misconception that we warehouse people in our prisons, but I assure you the men and women who work for Pheasantland Industries are proud to work for us and appreciate the opportunity to learn, develop their abilities and be valued members of our team.
