Get to Know Your Government

What exactly do you do?
As the acquisitions librarian, I have many opportunities to use my organizational skills and creativity. Every month, I design the Acquisitions, Children’s and Large Print pages for our newsletter. The large print, adult and young adult books plus the DVDs for adults are hand-selected by me. I also document orders, process holds and monitor our spending. But most important of all is the interaction with patrons, young and old.
What are your responsibilities?
My primary responsibilities are selecting, ordering and maintaining an organized system for tracking orders, invoices and spending. But when you work at the library, no two days are the same. Depending on the day, you may see me checking the shelves, helping at the front desk, re-organizing and dusting the new book shelves, or heading out to the book drop to swap carts.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I truly enjoy selecting items to order for our patrons. When I see an item that’s been checked out numerous times or hear patron feedback about a new author, etc., it warms my heart. Did I mention donning the Easter bunny costume at our annual Breakfast with the Bunny event is fun, too?
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
It’s not fun when the power is out or the internet is down. That’s when the old-school librarian skills are needed. If we’re without electricity or cannot access the internet, we can’t look up an item. Do we have this title? Is it checked out? Would we find it under fiction or mystery? When it comes to check-out, we have to manually write down the patron’s name, phone number, library card number and the barcode from every item they are borrowing to be input when things are back online.
