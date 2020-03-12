A Gettysburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Jamie Holzwarth, a/k/a Dream, age 38, was indicted on March 9. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 11, and pled not guilty to the indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 26, in Eagle Butte, Holzwarth, knowing that he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, did knowingly possess a firearm.
The charge is merely an accusation and Holzwarth is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.
Holzwarth was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
