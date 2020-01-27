At their January meeting, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission heard a summary on a survey conducted on the 2019 Nest Predator Bounty Program.
The independent survey, conducted by Responsive Management, revealed that 83 percent of the general public supported the operation of the Nest Predator Bounty Program. The full report is available on the GF&P website.
With this information, and recognizing the Department of GF&P wishes to conduct the Nest Predator Bounty Program in 2020, the commission adopted a resolution to propose the following for public consideration:
An expenditure for $5 per tail, not to exceed $250,000 for the bounty of nest predators.
Participants under the age of 18 and landowners harvesting nest predators from their own land will not be required to have a license. All other participants must have a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license.
The Nest Predator Bounty Program shall be operated from April 1 to July 1, 2020, to coincide with the primary nesting season of pheasants, ducks and other ground nesting birds.
The method of take is expanded to include shooting of nest predators in addition to trapping.
After considering comments, the commission will determine if there will be a 2020 Bounty Program and, if so, lay out the final parameters at the March 5, 2020 commission meeting as well as a method to identify and monitor goals of the program. Some of these goals include but are not limited to:
Remove up to 50,000 nest predators from the landscape;
Increase furbearer license sales by 5 percent;
Double participation in ETHICS SD;
Have 20 percent of bounty participants be under the age of 18.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held March 5 at 2 p.m. CST at the Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre. People can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the hearing).
