Fish cleaning stations at state parks, recreational areas, and fishing access areas are still closed until further notice, according to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
While fishing is a good activity while still social-distancing, fish cleaning areas can get crowded. Other shared spaces may also be closed, including modern restrooms and park visitor centers.
“We know this isn’t an ideal situation,” said Chris Hull, communications for the GF&P, “but anglers are some of the most respectful and adaptive users out there. We appreciate the help, now, so these facilities will be ready to open as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Anglers are asked to take their fish home to clean, or to bring fillet knives, zip lock bags for fillets and trash bags to dispose of fish waste properly.
