GF&P's Hunt for Habitat raffle offers hunt of a lifetime

Outdoorsmen and women can try for a hunt of a lifetime in South Dakota this year. The Hunt for Habitat “super tag” raffle is now open, and runs through July 15.
The raffle offers two prize options for 2020, with four total prize packages available.
Three winners will receive one “any elk,” one “any deer” and one “any antelope” license. These winners may choose either the 2020 or 2021 seasons to use each tag. These licenses are good for any open season and location, and the winners may choose to hunt with any weapon that is legal and valid for the time period and location. No more than one of the winners may be a nonresident.
One winner — instate or out-of-state, will get a Custer State Park Trophy Buffalo License, also good for either 2020 or 2021.
Tickets are $10 for South Dakota residents and $20 for nonresidents. A person may buy one or an unlimited number of raffle tickets. Winners will be drawn immediately after July 15.
Funds raised through the raffle support habitat programs on both public and private lands in South Dakota. For more information and to enter the Hunt for Habitat Raffle, visit gfp.sd.gov/hunt-for-habitat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.