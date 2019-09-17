SPEARFISH – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission accepted a citizen petition to adjust the days when dog training on horseback can occur on public lands.
Current rules only allow dog trainers to ride horses while training dogs on public lands on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the first Friday of August through the first Sunday in September.
The petition requested a change from Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, citing the age of chicks in early August. The petitioner contends that disturbing young grouse or pheasants on three consecutive days could potentially break up covies, making birds more susceptible to predators.
The proposal for this rule change will be on the agenda of the GFP Commission’s next meeting, which will be held Oct. 3-4 at the AmericInn in Chamberlain Comments can also be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
