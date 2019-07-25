The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held a teleconference meeting on July 24 to adopt an emergency rule pertaining to the discovery of adult zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe.
The emergency rule designates Lakes Sharpe and Francis Case as containment waters, thus requiring certain boaters to follow decontamination rules. Francis Case and Sharpe will now be included with Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam downstream to the Big Sioux River confluence, McCook Lake, and Lake Yankton as containment waters.
Decontamination rules for containment waters infested with zebra mussels are as follows:
If a vessel retains one gallon or more of water after all drain plugs, bailers, valves, or other devices used to control the drainage of water have been opened or removed, it must be decontaminated by a department-approved decontamination procedure prior to a subsequent launch unless the watercraft is registered in a local boat registry and the boat owner or operator abides by the provisions of the registry.
Watercraft that are moored or have any part continuously in the water for three or more consecutive days on a containment water must be decontaminated by a department-approved decontamination procedure prior to the subsequent launch of the watercraft.
Emergency rules are valid for 90 days, providing the Commission time to take formal action. The emergency rules process applies when there is a threat to public welfare and is used to secure or protect the best interests of the state.
To listen to the audio recording of the meeting, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information.
Zebra mussels have the potential to harm aquatic ecosystems and impact hydropower as well as municipal and agricultural water systems. The species is a filter feeder that consumes plankton in water. Each individual is capable of filtering up to one liter of water per day, removing food for native mussels and fish. The presence of zebra mussels may foul the smell and taste of drinking water and lead to increased toxic blue-green algae blooms. Zebra mussels also become troublesome for recreational users and water users when they attach to the insides of engine cooling systems and water intake structures and restrict the movement of water. The shells are extremely sharp which could potentially limit the use of swimming beaches. In some areas of the country, they have been found in densities of over 700,000 individuals per square meter.
For more information on aquatic invasive species in South Dakota, visit sdleastwanted.com.
